Short Interest in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Grows By 44.7%

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the April 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,385,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 974,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,998,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 58,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.20. 45,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,698. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.50. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.18 and a 1-year high of $47.36.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1541 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

