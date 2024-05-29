Short Interest in Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Declines By 77.8%

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jericho Energy Ventures Stock Performance

Jericho Energy Ventures stock traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,873. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 52 week low of 0.11 and a 52 week high of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.15.

Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company also invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

