Short Interest in Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Declines By 77.8%

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Jericho Energy Ventures Stock Performance
Jericho Energy Ventures stock traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,873. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 52 week low of 0.11 and a 52 week high of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.15.
Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile
