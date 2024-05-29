Short Interest in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA) Declines By 46.2%

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCAA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.59. 2,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,188. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40.

Institutional Trading of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,147,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after acquiring an additional 603,686 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 829,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24,044 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 795,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 586,463 shares during the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 626,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 198,248 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

