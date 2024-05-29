Short Interest in Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Declines By 93.8%

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rockhopper Exploration Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RCKHF remained flat at $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15. Rockhopper Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.20.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

