Short Interest in Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Drops By 52.9%

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.
Savills Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SVLPF remained flat at $14.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. Savills has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $14.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06.
Savills Company Profile
