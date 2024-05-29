Short Interest in Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Drops By 52.9%

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Savills Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SVLPF remained flat at $14.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. Savills has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $14.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06.

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

