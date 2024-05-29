Short Interest in South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) Grows By 200.0%

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

South Atlantic Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of South Atlantic Bancshares stock remained flat at $12.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.33. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

