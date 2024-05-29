Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Decreases By 94.8%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the April 30th total of 624,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Subaru

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Subaru were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJHY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 75,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,462. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.64. Subaru has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $11.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

