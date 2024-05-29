Short Interest in Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Rises By 994.2%

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, an increase of 994.2% from the April 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 654,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SVNLY stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.6294 per share. This is a positive change from Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

