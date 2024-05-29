Short Interest in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Increases By 1,393.9%

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a growth of 1,393.9% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNCRL remained flat at $21.00 on Wednesday. 3,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,615. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.24. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th.

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

