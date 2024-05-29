Short Interest in TF1 SA (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Rises By 566.7%

TF1 SA (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of TVFCF stock remained flat at $6.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09. TF1 has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $6.09.

TF1 SA engages in the broadcasting, studios and entertainment, and digital businesses in France and internationally. The company offers DTT channels, including TMC, TFX, LCI, and TF1 Séries Films; Theme channels, such as TV Breizh, Ushuaïa TV, Serie club, and Histoire TV; e-TF1; TF1 production; e-commerce activities; music/events; TF1 business solutions; TF1 films production; websites; and advertising services, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, news, entertainment, and movies.

