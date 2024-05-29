Short Interest in Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Increases By 100.0%

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Trend Micro Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Trend Micro stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.53. 12,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,856. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.09. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13 and a beta of 0.67. Trend Micro has a twelve month low of $36.63 and a twelve month high of $58.80.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Trend Micro had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $443.98 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trend Micro will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.