Short Interest in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Grows By 90.1%

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 90.1% from the April 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of WISeKey International in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

WISeKey International Price Performance

WISeKey International Company Profile

NASDAQ:WKEY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.11. 21,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,593. WISeKey International has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12.

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

