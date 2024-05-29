Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Shutterstock has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Shutterstock has a payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Shutterstock to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

NYSE SSTK opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $45.38. Shutterstock has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jarrod Yahes acquired 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.35 per share, with a total value of $199,822.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,814.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $479,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,369,879.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes purchased 5,350 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,822.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSTK. StockNews.com downgraded Shutterstock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

