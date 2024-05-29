Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

SIEB stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $19.70 million during the quarter.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

