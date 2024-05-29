Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.27

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.27 and traded as high as $16.77. Silicom shares last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 17,200 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SILC shares. StockNews.com cut Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Silicom in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Silicom from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Silicom alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SILC

Silicom Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. Silicom had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $14.37 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicom

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silicom during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 61,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Silicom by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 79,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 22,371 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Silicom in the third quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.