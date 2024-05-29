Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.01 on June 27th

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Silvercorp Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals Trading Down 1.7 %

SVM traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $4.15. 1,394,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,611. The company has a market capitalization of $737.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.24. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $4.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.75) on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.