Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.02

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.02 and traded as low as $14.88. Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 36,400 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $209.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Silvercrest Asset Management Group news, major shareholder Path Smaller Companies Fu Long bought 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $76,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,159,009.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.