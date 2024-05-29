Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.04

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.04 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 2478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Sims Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

