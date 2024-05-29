Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Short Interest Update

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 793,000 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the April 30th total of 383,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 495.6 days.

Singapore Exchange Price Performance

SPXCF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,689. Singapore Exchange has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.