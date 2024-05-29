Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Short Interest Update

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 793,000 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the April 30th total of 383,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 495.6 days.
Singapore Exchange Price Performance
SPXCF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,689. Singapore Exchange has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98.
Singapore Exchange Company Profile
