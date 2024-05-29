Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Trading Down 8.5%

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.49. Approximately 68,614 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 212,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sintx Technologies in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Sintx Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.24. The company has a market capitalization of $984.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($18.00) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 318.99% and a negative return on equity of 81.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sintx Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sintx Technologies stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 959,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 4.23% of Sintx Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone.

