Smart Share Global (EM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 3rd.

Smart Share Global Stock Performance

Shares of EM stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. Smart Share Global has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $275.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Smart Share Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Smart Share Global from $1.10 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Smart Share Global Company Profile

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

