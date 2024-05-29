Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,312 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $80,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $790,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SNOW opened at $148.12 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.40 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.39. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,614.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,614.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,832,965 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $246.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.64.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

