So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $44.08 million for the quarter. So-Young International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 1.37%. So-Young International updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

So-Young International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 51,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,159. So-Young International has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.23 million, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14.

So-Young International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com.

