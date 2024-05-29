SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Down 0.7%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.84. Approximately 11,945,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 51,033,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.75.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,430,246.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,033,369 shares in the company, valued at $55,430,246.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,826,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,632,000 after buying an additional 1,366,271 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870,610 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,349,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,493,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,659,000 after buying an additional 199,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

