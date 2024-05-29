Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Short Interest Update

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Soitec Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SLOIY remained flat at $53.78 during trading on Wednesday. 44 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.54. Soitec has a twelve month low of $51.30 and a twelve month high of $91.50.
Soitec Company Profile
