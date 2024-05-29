Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Short Interest Update

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Soitec Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SLOIY remained flat at $53.78 during trading on Wednesday. 44 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.54. Soitec has a twelve month low of $51.30 and a twelve month high of $91.50.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

