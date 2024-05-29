SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 73,584 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 262% from the previous session’s volume of 20,334 shares.The stock last traded at $186.58 and had previously closed at $187.87.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.57 million, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $206,000.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.