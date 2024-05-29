SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

