Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Starbucks by 45.9% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 23.3% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 40,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.23. 5,110,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,214,524. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

