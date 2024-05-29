Stephen Bjornson Sells 50,000 Shares of CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) Stock

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Bjornson sold 50,000 shares of CEMATRIX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.48, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00.

CEMATRIX Stock Performance

CVE CVX remained flat at C$0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 253,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,486. CEMATRIX Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.18 and a 52-week high of C$0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52. The stock has a market cap of C$66.52 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Get CEMATRIX alerts:

CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. CEMATRIX had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of C$19.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CEMATRIX Co. will post 0.0199914 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Clarus Securities raised CEMATRIX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CEMATRIX

About CEMATRIX

(Get Free Report)

CEMATRIX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the sale and onsite production of cellular concrete for various applications in the infrastructure, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. Its cellular concrete products are used as lightweight backfill for MSE walls, bridge approach fills, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; insulation material for oil and gas facility slabs, roadways, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and grout, such as tunnel grouting, annular pipe grout, and pipe abandonment, as well as flowable fills applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEMATRIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMATRIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.