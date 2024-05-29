Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 24,508 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,718,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,508 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.39% of Williams Companies worth $164,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on WMB shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $40.14. 1,069,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,766,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.64.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

