Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,763,395 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,190 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Comcast worth $121,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,993,000 after buying an additional 121,279 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.20. 3,901,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,320,070. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.00. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $149.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

