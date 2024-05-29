Stifel Financial Corp Has $144.44 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,036 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.32% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $144,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,993 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% during the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,527 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 53.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,120,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,410,000 after buying an additional 1,082,620 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,805,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,867,000 after purchasing an additional 880,506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.05. 1,731,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,158,403. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.92 and its 200-day moving average is $159.36. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

