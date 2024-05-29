Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,679,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360,761 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.37% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $187,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 279,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.39. The stock had a trading volume of 275,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,177. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

