Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 86,887 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,399,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,887 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.93% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $116,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 618,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,981,000 after buying an additional 288,038 shares during the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 119,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,246 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 14,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,524. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $48.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.16.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

