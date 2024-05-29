Stifel Financial Corp Sells 6,393 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 662,437 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,393 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $172,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Boeing by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 352,320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $91,836,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 133,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,704,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 267,173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $69,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Boeing by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Argus cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.24.

NYSE BA traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $174.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,056,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.79 and its 200 day moving average is $205.35. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

