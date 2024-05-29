Stifel Financial Corp Sells 6,699,381 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,036,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,699,381 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Pfizer worth $202,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 318,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 27,382 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 765,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75,024 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 22,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,548,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,950,137. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -462.26, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

