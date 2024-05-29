StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Up 4.8 %
USAT opened at $7.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $500.40 million, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.25.
About Cantaloupe
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.