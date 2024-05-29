StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Price Performance

NYSE CYD opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in China Yuchai International during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,192,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,764,000 after purchasing an additional 84,265 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in China Yuchai International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Further Reading

