StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Evogene Stock Performance
Evogene stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.47. Evogene has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 70.96% and a negative net margin of 233.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene
Evogene Company Profile
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Evogene
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.