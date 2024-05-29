StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Stock Performance

Evogene stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.47. Evogene has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77.

Get Evogene alerts:

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 70.96% and a negative net margin of 233.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene

Evogene Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evogene stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evogene Ltd. ( NASDAQ:EVGN Free Report ) by 3,000.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 7.52% of Evogene worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.