StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

Posted by on May 29th, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAIIFree Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Natural Alternatives International from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAII opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

