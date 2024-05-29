StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Price Performance

NYSE:SQNS opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.97.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 1,229.91% and a negative net margin of 122.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.