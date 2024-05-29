StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Sypris Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sypris Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,309,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 134,802 shares during the period. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $8,471,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

