StockNews.com Downgrades Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) to Sell

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

COLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.19.

Shares of COLB stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,329,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,912. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $473.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.39 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 16.52%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

