StockNews.com Downgrades Gartner (NYSE:IT) to Hold

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.50.

Gartner Stock Down 1.6 %

IT traded down $6.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $427.74. 373,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $453.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.57. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.57, for a total value of $363,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,084,428.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.57, for a total value of $363,656.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,084,428.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,299 shares of company stock valued at $8,429,535 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $388,781,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 830.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $231,974,000 after purchasing an additional 458,963 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 888.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,119,000 after purchasing an additional 269,744 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,588,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Gartner by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,826,000 after acquiring an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

