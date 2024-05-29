Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 29th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $1.28 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00009636 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011707 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001377 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,298.67 or 0.99988340 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011949 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00111655 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003834 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024021 USD and is up 77.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $44.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

