Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Short Interest Update

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, a growth of 143.9% from the April 30th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 765,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of SLF stock opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.08.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.588 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.34%.
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.
