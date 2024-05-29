Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

TSE:SGY opened at C$7.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.06. The company has a market cap of C$733.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.89 and a 52 week high of C$9.77.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$158.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$158.95 million. Surge Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post 0.7599558 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Senior Officer Jared Andrew Renton Ducs sold 3,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total transaction of C$29,182.86. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Surge Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Surge Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.79.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

Further Reading

