Surge Energy Inc. (ZPTAF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on June 17th

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0293 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Surge Energy Price Performance

Shares of ZPTAF opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21. Surge Energy has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $7.16.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

