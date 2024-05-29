Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Rating Reiterated by Sidoti

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Sidoti in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Surmodics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX traded up $7.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.12. 1,596,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,878. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.04. Surmodics has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $42.36.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.43. Surmodics had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $31.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Analysts predict that Surmodics will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 149.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 20,906 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 18.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 56,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Surmodics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Surmodics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Surmodics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

