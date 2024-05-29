Swan Global Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD)

Swan Global Investments LLC increased its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,344,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338,649 shares during the period. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Swan Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Swan Global Investments LLC owned 107.58% of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF worth $34,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,736,000 after buying an additional 338,649 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF stock remained flat at $27.46 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,431 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $74.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.41.

About Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (PSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

